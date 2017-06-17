Joel Embiid Really Wants The Sixers To Trust The Process And Trade Up For Markelle Fultz

06.17.17

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers suddenly are the most interesting team in the NBA. Thanks to a number of reports that say the team wants to move to the No. 1 spot in the NBA Draft and select Washington guard Markelle Fultz, Philly looks like it could be a juggernaut in the not-too-distant future.

In addition to Fultz—a dynamic scoring guard who would fill arguably the team’s biggest need—the 76ers’ core currently consists of last year’s No. 1 pick in Ben Simmons and Rookie of the Year candidates Joel Embiid and Dario Saric. On Saturday, those last two came together to make their pitch to the franchise to do what it needs to do to get Fultz.

Fultz is traveling to Philadelphia for a workout on Saturday, which was rumored for a day and eventually confirmed by the franchise. Embiid and Saric are apparently hanging around the team’s facility prior to his workout, because Embiid tweeted this.

