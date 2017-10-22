Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has already felt the impact of being LaVar Ball‘s son in the NBA. During his regular season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, Patrick Beverley spent four quarters hounding the rookie guard, and after the game, he admitted that the patriarch of the Ball family gave him a little extra inspiration to welcome Lonzo to the league.

It’s not uncommon to see a veteran hound a rookie, especially one with as much hype as Ball, but it’s unusual for the reasoning behind this to be “his dad has made me want to go after him.” As Beverley said, this is something that the eldest Ball child will have to anticipate happening on a nightly basis.

John Wall agrees with this assessment. The All-Star guard, who will go up against Ball on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, appeared on the Wizards Tipoff podcast and talked about the way LaVar put a target on his son’s back.