John Wall Is Extremely Mad Online About His ‘NBA 2K18’ Rating

John Wall had himself a good season in 2016 and clearly expected to be recognized for it in the latest 2K sports release of its annual basketball vehicle. But as the NBA 2K18 player rankings leak out, players are starting to react to just how good their virtual versions will play in the game.

Wall got himself a massive contract extension that will keep him with the Washington Wizards until 2023. But his NBA 2K18 rating clearly wasn’t enough for Wall. When he found out he was a 90, Wall lashed out on twitter, going directly to Ronnie 2K on Twitter to air his grievances.