Getty Image

If you somehow haven’t heard by now, the youngest Ball brothers are both headed to Lithuania in January to begin their professional basketball careers. They may or may not be getting paid to play and will most likely see playing time in a lower league rather than the upper Lithuanian league, but LaVar has indeed followed through on his promise to send both of his sons overseas to play together.

There are plenty of questions about their ability to fit in with the European style of ball, which has traditionally not been kind to volume shooting and the general style of play LaMelo and LiAngelo exhibited in high school. That said, they are going to a basketball-crazed country and will get the chance to see a different kind of play than they would in high school, college, or AAU, and can develop against adults.

We know a little bit about the Vytautas club they’re joining, but their exact fit won’t be known until they get there next month and start working with their new team. To get a feel for what basketball in Lithuania is like, reporters turned to Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas, who stars on the Lithuanian national team, for his thoughts on the Balls headed to his home country and what they are in for. Where others have some trepidation about the move, Valanciunas thinks it will be great for LaMelo and LiAngelo (transcription via CBS Sports).