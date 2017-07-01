Jrue Holiday Will Stay On The Pelicans To See What He Can Do With Anthony Davis And DeMarcus Cousins

07.01.17 2 hours ago

Jrue Holiday has agreed to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans as another domino in the free agency point guard bonanza has fallen. The deal was agreed to on July 1, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (yeah, if it feels weird reading that, it’s still weird typing it too).

The deal is five years and $126 million and comes after there were reports of the Pacers, who finally flipped Paul George for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, courting the 27-year-old guard late into the Free Agency night.

