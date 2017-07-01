Getty Image

Jrue Holiday has agreed to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans as another domino in the free agency point guard bonanza has fallen. The deal was agreed to on July 1, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (yeah, if it feels weird reading that, it’s still weird typing it too).

The deal is five years and $126 million and comes after there were reports of the Pacers, who finally flipped Paul George for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, courting the 27-year-old guard late into the Free Agency night.

Pacers deep in talks with Jrue Holiday for starting point guard position. — Tony Donohue (@TonyD1070) July 1, 2017