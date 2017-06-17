The feelings toward LaVar Ball and his Big Baller Brand have to described as mixed at best. While the outspoken father’s devotion to his sons can’t be denied and is even admired by some, his outrageous comments and boastful attitude have rubbed many the wrong way. One big name that isn’t a fan of the elder Ball is NBA legend Kareen Abdul-Jabbar.
According to TMZ Sports, the former Laker was chatting with 97.5 The Fanatic about “1-and-done college players” and the state of NCAA hoops when Ball entered the conversation:
“Everybody knows about his sons because he has been able to hype them. But I don’t think that’s good for college basketball.”
He continued, “College basketball is starting to look like a … it doesn’t look good. It looks like it’s a huckster show. And that bothers me, you know. You have people going those lengths to promote their kids. I don’t get it. “
Sounds like Lew Alcindor is mad at the kids on his lawn.
he’s right….its not good for college or pro ball….look at the Warriors, the base of that team is made up of guys who spent at least 3 years in college. Sure there will be outliers like KD and Lebron, but most of the young guys in the league are there strictly on potential (and they’re cheaper warm bodies than guys who command a veteran salary)
And they seldom seem to meet their “potential”. Good seniors are looked at like shit in the draft. Sure they’re better than the younger players, but the nba is afraid to pass up the what-if guys out there who often don’t pan out. It’s why the league has gone downhill. There is no depth, because the last 3 or 4 spots on the bench are guys that may be good in 5 years