The feelings toward LaVar Ball and his Big Baller Brand have to described as mixed at best. While the outspoken father’s devotion to his sons can’t be denied and is even admired by some, his outrageous comments and boastful attitude have rubbed many the wrong way. One big name that isn’t a fan of the elder Ball is NBA legend Kareen Abdul-Jabbar.

According to TMZ Sports, the former Laker was chatting with 97.5 The Fanatic about “1-and-done college players” and the state of NCAA hoops when Ball entered the conversation:

“Everybody knows about his sons because he has been able to hype them. But I don’t think that’s good for college basketball.”

He continued, “College basketball is starting to look like a … it doesn’t look good. It looks like it’s a huckster show. And that bothers me, you know. You have people going those lengths to promote their kids. I don’t get it. “