Getty Image

12 months ago, there was some question as to how Kevin Durant would adjust to joining Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. Despite an injury that briefly threatened his debut campaign, Durant hit the ground running in Oakland and eventually aided in the team capturing the 2017 NBA Championship. In fact, Durant was so good in the pivotal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers that he was named Finals MVP and he even hit (easily) the biggest shot of the series to boot.

This week, the NBA put forth a collection of the ten best plays of Durant’s maiden voyage with the Warriors and, as you may expect, it is an impressive compilation of highlights.