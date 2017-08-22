Kevin Durant’s Best Plays Of Last Season Remind Us Why He’s A Top MVP Candidate In 2017-18

#NBA Finals 2017 #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
08.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

12 months ago, there was some question as to how Kevin Durant would adjust to joining Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. Despite an injury that briefly threatened his debut campaign, Durant hit the ground running in Oakland and eventually aided in the team capturing the 2017 NBA Championship. In fact, Durant was so good in the pivotal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers that he was named Finals MVP and he even hit (easily) the biggest shot of the series to boot.

This week, the NBA put forth a collection of the ten best plays of Durant’s maiden voyage with the Warriors and, as you may expect, it is an impressive compilation of highlights.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA Finals 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP