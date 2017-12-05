Getty Image

Kevin Durant was ejected once in his first 10 seasons in the NBA. He has been ejected three times in 20 games this season.

Durant isn’t alone as a star player to get an early dismissal to the showers this season, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have each earned their first career ejections so far this season. However, Durant has found himself in more chippy situations than usual, which seems like a bit of a departure from the old KD.

Whatever the reason (possibly no longer having as much of an outlet for his frustrations on social media having shuttered his burner accounts) Durant is running a little hot on the court and it’s gotten him tossed from multiple games this season. His most recent ejection came on Monday night against the Pelicans, when he and DeMarcus Cousins got into it.