Kevin Durant Admits ‘I’m Not Going To Fight Nobody’ After Scuffle With DeMarcus Cousins

#NBA Jumpstart #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
12.05.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant was ejected once in his first 10 seasons in the NBA. He has been ejected three times in 20 games this season.

Durant isn’t alone as a star player to get an early dismissal to the showers this season, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have each earned their first career ejections so far this season. However, Durant has found himself in more chippy situations than usual, which seems like a bit of a departure from the old KD.

Whatever the reason (possibly no longer having as much of an outlet for his frustrations on social media having shuttered his burner accounts) Durant is running a little hot on the court and it’s gotten him tossed from multiple games this season. His most recent ejection came on Monday night against the Pelicans, when he and DeMarcus Cousins got into it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP