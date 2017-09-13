Kevin Durant Is Just As Mad At ESPN’s Carmelo Anthony Ranking As Anyone Else

#ESPN #Kevin Durant #Carmelo Anthony
09.12.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

It is player ranking season in the NBA world and, as usual, folks are quite heated about where particular figures end up on certain lists. This time around, Carmelo Anthony being ranked behind Lonzo Ball (among others) by ESPN has been a central topic of conversation and Anthony himself is not too pleased with the result from the worldwide leader.

Now, Kevin Durant has apparently joined the party in being non-plussed about Anthony’s ranking, as he waded into the comment section of this Instagram post by Chris Brickley, who famously trains Anthony and several other NBA players, to voice his opinion.

Here’s what Durant said. Spoiler alert: He’s not a fan of what ESPN had to say about Anthony’s ranking among the NBA’s elite.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Kevin Durant#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYESPNKEVIN DURANT

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 13 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP