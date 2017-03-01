The Warriors Reportedly Fear That Kevin Durant’s Injury Is More Severe Than Expected

03.01.17 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant exited Golden State’s game in Washington on Tuesday under scary circumstances and the unofficial news isn’t terribly encouraging. In the aftermath of the Warriors announcing that Durant suffered a hyperextended left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical brings word that people inside the organization are not all encouraged by the prognosis.

Durant underwent an MRI late Tuesday night to survey the knee damage, and team officials and members of Durant’s inner circle were expressing fear early Wednesday morning that the severity of Durant’s injury could preclude a return to the Warriors lineup before the start of the Western Conference playoffs in six weeks, league sources told The Vertical.

Here’s the play that caused the injury:

Kevin Durant hyperextended his knee on this play and left the game. He will undergo an MRI. #Warriors

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTMATT BARNES

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP