Getty Image

Kevin Durant exited Golden State’s game in Washington on Tuesday under scary circumstances and the unofficial news isn’t terribly encouraging. In the aftermath of the Warriors announcing that Durant suffered a hyperextended left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical brings word that people inside the organization are not all encouraged by the prognosis.

Durant underwent an MRI late Tuesday night to survey the knee damage, and team officials and members of Durant’s inner circle were expressing fear early Wednesday morning that the severity of Durant’s injury could preclude a return to the Warriors lineup before the start of the Western Conference playoffs in six weeks, league sources told The Vertical.

Here’s the play that caused the injury: