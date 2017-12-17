Getty Image

Kevin Durant is a massive Kobe Bryant fan. The Golden State Warriors‘ star has not been shy about the fact that he loves the Laker legend, as he has revealed that he views Kobe as “a god” and has gotten gear from him in the past when the two have faced off prior to the Black Mamba’s retirement.

The two famously went out for lunch during Kobe’s final season in the NBA. Both sides were famously coy about what they talked about, but during a media availability after a Warriors’ shootaround, Durant revealed the advice that he got from his childhood hero.

It wasn’t anything crazy, as Kobe taught Durant about the importance of curiosity on and off the court.