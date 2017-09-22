Getty Image

Kevin Garnett is one of the most unique players in NBA history, both on and off the court. On the court, Garnett was known for his defense and tenacity that would occasionally border on psychotic. Off the court, he’s one of the few former basketball players to successfully transition to NBA analyst, accidental F-bombs aside.

Needless to say, a Kevin Garnett stamp of approval is something every NBA player should strive for. So when Garnett was asked during his AMA on Reddit on Thursday afternoon which player in the NBA today reminds him the most of himself, the one guy Garnett named was on the receiving end of a major compliment.

“Well when I watch Westbrook’s energy it reminds of the energy I thought I played with until I saw him play. Westbrook’s energy is remarkable,” Garnett said. “When I watch him I’m still in awe. If I was to say that someone, in how they approach the game, I approached the game very similar to how I see Russell approach the game. He doesn’t do a lot handshakes, he’s very focused, he’s to himself, he does his own thing. I was pretty much a little bit like that.”