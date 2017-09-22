Kevin Garnett Is Reminded Of Himself When He Watches One Of The NBA’s Top Point Guards

#Russell Westbrook
09.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kevin Garnett is one of the most unique players in NBA history, both on and off the court. On the court, Garnett was known for his defense and tenacity that would occasionally border on psychotic. Off the court, he’s one of the few former basketball players to successfully transition to NBA analyst, accidental F-bombs aside.

Needless to say, a Kevin Garnett stamp of approval is something every NBA player should strive for. So when Garnett was asked during his AMA on Reddit on Thursday afternoon which player in the NBA today reminds him the most of himself, the one guy Garnett named was on the receiving end of a major compliment.

“Well when I watch Westbrook’s energy it reminds of the energy I thought I played with until I saw him play. Westbrook’s energy is remarkable,” Garnett said. “When I watch him I’m still in awe. If I was to say that someone, in how they approach the game, I approached the game very similar to how I see Russell approach the game. He doesn’t do a lot handshakes, he’s very focused, he’s to himself, he does his own thing. I was pretty much a little bit like that.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook
TAGSKEVIN GARNETTRUSSELL WESTBROOK

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP