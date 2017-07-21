Getty Image

Kevin Love is not in the mood to joke around about the potential loss of Kyrie Irving. On Friday, NBA fans learned that Irving might be on the trading block, a shocking revelation for many NBA fans on what was supposed to be a quiet afternoon in July.

As the news spread, people started looking at other Cavaliers players to see how they’d react. Some found an old LeBron James tweet that may have cryptically referenced the trade request. Meanwhile, the Inside Hoops Twitter account sent a tweet sarcastically asking Love how he was doing shortly after the news broke that Irving wanted out of Cleveland.