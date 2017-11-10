Cavs GM Koby Altman Went To Israel To Scout One Of The Top Prospects In The 2018 NBA Draft

#Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
11.09.17

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are almost certainly going to be at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft. This is not a snarky way of mentioning that they’ve struggled so far this year, it’s a way to point out that they have the unprotected first-round pick belonging to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite LeBron James‘ comments on the subject, odds are Brooklyn’s pick will be better than Cleveland’s.

But all eyes are on what Cleveland will do with that pick. Some have speculated that they need to move it to get a player that will help convince LeBron to stay with the franchise this offseason. Others think they should keep it as a plan in the event he splits, or as a way to give him a young running mate, which is something the Cavaliers could really use.

If the actions of the Cavaliers’ GM are any indication, the team might be leaning toward keeping the pick. While Cleveland was getting ready to take on Houston on Thursday night, Koby Altman was in Israel to watch 18-year-old Slovenian wunderkind Luka Doncic in action.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA DraftCLEVELAND CAVALIERSkoby altmanluka doncic

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP