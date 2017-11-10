Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are almost certainly going to be at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft. This is not a snarky way of mentioning that they’ve struggled so far this year, it’s a way to point out that they have the unprotected first-round pick belonging to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite LeBron James‘ comments on the subject, odds are Brooklyn’s pick will be better than Cleveland’s.

But all eyes are on what Cleveland will do with that pick. Some have speculated that they need to move it to get a player that will help convince LeBron to stay with the franchise this offseason. Others think they should keep it as a plan in the event he splits, or as a way to give him a young running mate, which is something the Cavaliers could really use.

If the actions of the Cavaliers’ GM are any indication, the team might be leaning toward keeping the pick. While Cleveland was getting ready to take on Houston on Thursday night, Koby Altman was in Israel to watch 18-year-old Slovenian wunderkind Luka Doncic in action.