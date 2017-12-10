Kobe Bryant Isn’t Happy With How ESPN Used His Quote About Lonzo Ball Needing To ‘Get Better’

#NBA Jumpstart #ESPN #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
12.10.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved Los Angeles Lakers of all-time, while rookie Lonzo Ball is only a couple of months into his NBA career, and he’s already one of the most polarizing.

Like it or not, the Big Ball Brand story, from LaVar to Lonzo to LaMelo to LiAngelo, is one of the biggest talking points in sports today. LaVar has Donald Trump beefing with him, so in a lot of ways, the entire narrative here transcends the sports world, but regardless of what box you want to put Big Baller Brand in, it’s only natural that a Lakers icon like Kobe would be asked about Lonzo and the family in every interview he gives these days. That’s how the internet works.

In an interview Kobe Bryant did with Chris McGee on Spectrum SportsNet’s ‘Connected With‘, he answered the standard Lonzo questions with a fair amount of detail. In the interest of giving proper context, because that is ultimately what we’re talking about here, I’m going to drop Bryant’s answers below. The transcript comes courtesy of The Daily Hampshire Gazette’s Adam Hargraves.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#ESPN#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers
TAGSESPNKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSLonzo BallNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 3 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP