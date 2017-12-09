Getty Image

By all appearances, Kobe Bryant is settling into retirement quite nicely. When he’s not offering sage advice and/or issuing Mamba challenges to the NBA’s brightest young stars, he’s taking a decidedly hands-on approach to his daughters’ basketball development.

Last summer, Kobe said that he’s encouraging them to use losing as motivation, and as a result, he claims his daughter Gigi has already developed that “Mamba mentality.”

With that foundation in place, Kobe has apparently moved on to the Xs and Os of the game. In a recent appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Bryant said that as coach of his daughter’s team, he’s implemented the fabled Triangle Offense.