Kobe Bryant Has Instituted The Triangle Offense On His Daughter’s Basketball Team

12.08.17 11 mins ago

By all appearances, Kobe Bryant is settling into retirement quite nicely. When he’s not offering sage advice and/or issuing Mamba challenges to the NBA’s brightest young stars, he’s taking a decidedly hands-on approach to his daughters’ basketball development.

Last summer, Kobe said that he’s encouraging them to use losing as motivation, and as a result, he claims his daughter Gigi has already developed that “Mamba mentality.”

With that foundation in place, Kobe has apparently moved on to the Xs and Os of the game. In a recent appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Bryant said that as coach of his daughter’s team, he’s implemented the fabled Triangle Offense.

