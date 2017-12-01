NBC

Kristaps Porzingis is not a unicorn. In fact, at this point it’s not even clear he knows what a unicorn is. But plenty of people call him that, and now that he’s had everything fully explained to him he’s fully appreciative of what Russell Westbrook meant when he christened the Latvian big man a unicorn in the first place.

Porzingis was injured on Wednesday night, but he hopes it won’t keep him off the court for long. And he used his few days off to be a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. And though he says he heals like a lizard, the unicorn nickname remains.

On the show on Thursday night, he explained that he was “confused” when he heard that Westbrook had called him a mythical creature. In fact, it seems likely he didn’t even know what the horse with a horn was in the first place.