Kristaps Porzingis Was ‘A Little Confused’ When Russell Westbrook Nicknamed Him The Unicorn

#Russell Westbrook #New York Knicks #Jimmy Fallon
12.01.17 21 mins ago

NBC

Kristaps Porzingis is not a unicorn. In fact, at this point it’s not even clear he knows what a unicorn is. But plenty of people call him that, and now that he’s had everything fully explained to him he’s fully appreciative of what Russell Westbrook meant when he christened the Latvian big man a unicorn in the first place.

Porzingis was injured on Wednesday night, but he hopes it won’t keep him off the court for long. And he used his few days off to be a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. And though he says he heals like a lizard, the unicorn nickname remains.

On the show on Thursday night, he explained that he was “confused” when he heard that Westbrook had called him a mythical creature. In fact, it seems likely he didn’t even know what the horse with a horn was in the first place.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook#New York Knicks#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKSRUSSELL WESTBROOKThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 34 mins ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP