Kyrie Irving Reportedly Wants Out Of Cleveland If LeBron James Leaves Next Summer

06.20.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

The early focus this NBA offseason is the list of teams trying to acquire Chicago’s Jimmy Butler and Indiana’s Paul George. While the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be atop the list for Butler, some in Cleveland are quietly making plans for an exit in case things go south.

Hidden in an article by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times about Jimmy Butler trade rumors is an interesting nugget about Kyrie Irving and his plans for the summer of 2018. The report says that Irving, who is close to Butler, is actually making his intentions known that he’d leave Cleveland if LeBron James opts out next summer.

Around The Web

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJIMMY BUTLERKYRIE IRVING

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 7 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP