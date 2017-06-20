Getty Image

The early focus this NBA offseason is the list of teams trying to acquire Chicago’s Jimmy Butler and Indiana’s Paul George. While the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be atop the list for Butler, some in Cleveland are quietly making plans for an exit in case things go south.

Hidden in an article by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times about Jimmy Butler trade rumors is an interesting nugget about Kyrie Irving and his plans for the summer of 2018. The report says that Irving, who is close to Butler, is actually making his intentions known that he’d leave Cleveland if LeBron James opts out next summer.