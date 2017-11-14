Masked Kyrie Irving Is Coming Back For The Celtics Against The Nets

Kyrie Irving is coming back and he’s bringing his masked alter ego with him.

The Boston Celtics point guard announced on Tuesday that he will play in his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets while wearing a protective mask after a facial fracture he suffered at the hands — well, elbow — of teammate Aron Baynes last week.

Irving missed Boston’s win over the Raptors on Sunday and reports indicated that when he did return, he’d have to wear a protective face mask for a few weeks. Irving told reporters Tuesday morning that his return would be imminent, which means the era of Masked Kyrie is upon us.

