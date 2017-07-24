Getty Image

The Kyrie Irving saga continues to dominate the NBA world, with no firm resolution in sight. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not forced to trade the All-Star point guard and, with that mind, there is little in the way of urgency to do so. Still, that hasn’t stopped the league from speculating and imagining landing spots for Irving, with some of the spots engineered from a list of landing spots that Irving reportedly provided to his current squad.

Some of that imagination has manifested in the form of various NBA 2K18 simulations and, as always, they provide a certain level of entertainment and intrigue. One included Irving as a member of the Spurs taking on his old team in the Cavs and, in this example, Cleveland had Derrick Rose to “replace” Irving.