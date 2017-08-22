Getty Image

Kyrie Irving trade rumors have dominated the NBA landscape for weeks but, on Tuesday evening, the point of no return apparently arrived for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, the team elected to pull the trigger on a deal that would send Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected 2018 first-round pick previously acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.

As you may expect, the reaction of the basketball world was swift and, at times, highly amusing. There was general bewilderment that comes along with a deal of this magnitude, especially from NBA players.

😳😳😳 — Tyler Ennis (@TylerEnnis) August 22, 2017

Wow 😳 — Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) August 22, 2017

Wow — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 22, 2017