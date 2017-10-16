LaMarcus Aldridge And The Spurs Are In ‘Serious Discussions’ About A Contract Extension

When LaMarcus Aldridge signed a 4-year, $84 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs back in the summer of 2015, the basketball world couldn’t wait to see what Gregg Popovich and the Spurs organization would do with a player with that much offensive skill. The Spurs rarely attract top-end free agents, so the Aldridge signing was universally praised. It was a no-brainer.

Unfortunately for both the Spurs and Aldridge, the pairing has been far from perfect. Aldridge missed the All-Star team for the first time in five seasons last year, and after a disappointing playoff run, it appeared as though Aldridge’s relationship with the Spurs was getting worse, not better. Until now.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the Spurs and Aldridge are engaged in serious discussions about a contract extension that could keep Aldridge in San Antonio for four more years. Aldridge has a $22.3 million player option for next season, so the Spurs have some incentive to lock him up long-term now before they risk losing him for nothing in free agency next summer.

