Twitter/@Overtime

LaMelo Ball is the youngest of the basketball playing Ball brothers. While his oldest brother Lonzo is tearing up NBA Summer League in a different pair of shoes every night and his other brother LiAngelo is getting a Ferrari, LaMelo is out there on the AAU circuit trying to show out and prove that he is the one that will become the biggest star of the bunch.

Where Lonzo and LiAngelo are relatively tame when it comes to their personalities, LaMelo seems to take more after his father. The youngest Ball already stirred up controversy when he dropped the N-word on WWE Monday Night Raw, and on the court he’s proven to be more than happy to be the focal point of the offense.

We saw last high school season that he’ll shoot from anywhere on the floor and can score 92 points in a game. So, when he found himself on a break in an AAU tournament over the weekend, no one should be surprised that he went for broke with a massive dunk attempt on a LeBron James-esque cock-back, tomahawk jam. Unfortunately for LaMelo, he didn’t quite have the bounce to pull it off and got sent to the floor by the rim.