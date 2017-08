LaMelo Ball hasn’t started his junior year of high school yet. Despite this, the five-star prospect in the class of 2019 already has his own signature shoe through his family’s clothing and footwear company, Big Baller Brand. Ball teamed up with SLAM Magazine to announce that, despite only being 17, he already has his own kicks, the Melo Ball 1.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: LaMelo Ball becomes the first high school player to have his own sneaker. Introducing the MB1 by BBB: https://t.co/36cm4RSv2R pic.twitter.com/m6bdbJrWIZ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 31, 2017

The sneaker mixes a red heel and laces with a unique camo fly knit design. Here they are from a few different angles.