LaVar Ball Isn’t Worried About LaMelo Ball’s Signature Shoe Hurting His NCAA Eligibility

08.31.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

LaMelo Ball became the first high schooler ever to have his own signature shoe on Thursday when Big Baller Brand announced the Melo Ball 1.

The first question that came to mind when LaVar Ball’s company announced a high school player’s signature shoe was pretty obvious: what happens to the shoe, and the player, when they go to college. Will the NCAA allow a player profiting of their name in high school to become a student athlete?

For LaVar Ball, Big Baller Brand’s owner and LaMelo’s father, the question is irrelevant.

“Like I say, who cares?” Ball said in a phone interview with Uproxx on Thursday afternoon. “I’m not worried about them. The stuff that I do, I ain’t gotta ask permission from the NCAA about eligibility or nothing. I just go ahead and do it.”

