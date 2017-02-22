Larry Sanders has not played in the NBA since December 2014, when he was still with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks bought him out in early 2015 and Sanders went to seek treatment for anxiety and depression.
The talented big man is now looking for a return to the NBA two years later and has had some interested suitors, and could be close to signing a deal. Sanders will reportedly have a workout on Wednesday with the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, and indications are, if that goes well, he will find himself as a member of the Cavs.
Join The Discussion: Log In With