Larry Sanders has not played in the NBA since December 2014, when he was still with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks bought him out in early 2015 and Sanders went to seek treatment for anxiety and depression.

The talented big man is now looking for a return to the NBA two years later and has had some interested suitors, and could be close to signing a deal. Sanders will reportedly have a workout on Wednesday with the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, and indications are, if that goes well, he will find himself as a member of the Cavs.

Cleveland believed to have workout set with free agent Larry Sanders today, sources tell ESPN. Sanders hasn't played since 2014-15 season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 22, 2017

Cleveland's workout of Larry Sanders today is a solo setting centered on testing and evaluation physically, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 22, 2017

Welcome to Cleveland @l8show_thegoat hope to see you back on the court soon my man! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/7AmYhnn3qj — James Blair (@jamesblair06) February 22, 2017