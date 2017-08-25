Video Of LaVar Ball And His Sons Hooping In Hawaii Is Hysterical

Getty Image

LaVar Ball can’t ball. This isn’t new. When footage first emerged of Ball attempting to play a version of James Naismith’s cooperative game sometime last year, it confirmed what we already assumed — that all the bluster and hype and talk of beating Michael Jordan is just a fool’s way of getting attention.

We know this, and yet there’s still something funny about watching him try to play basketball. We are not just our father’s sons and daughters and all that. Children have the power to become more than what their families were in the past. You can change your station. And that’s very clearly what’s happening with the Ball children, who are good at basketball while their father clearly is not.

In case you needed more evidence of this, an Instagrammer captured footage of the Big Baller Brand patriarch trying his best under the hoop during a pickup game in Hawaii.