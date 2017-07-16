Can This App Help Discover The Next Sports Superstar? | Human Impact

LaVar Ball Can’t Get Fined By The NBA, So He’s Prepared To Keep Beefing With Joel Embiid

#Philadelphia 76ers
07.15.17 58 mins ago

Much to the surprise of no one, LaVar Ball and Joel Embiid are still going at one another. On Thursday, the Sixers’ young star expressed that he would not let the fact that he got fined $10,000 by the NBA for saying “f*ck LaVar Ball” keep him for tweeting. Per the unwritten rules of this beef, Ball had 72 hours to respond, and he finally did on Saturday.

ESPN’s Jovan Buha asked Ball about Embiid picking up the fine, which led to Ball proposing a plan where the NBA fines Embiid every time he cusses.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDlavar ballPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP