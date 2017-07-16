Much to the surprise of no one, LaVar Ball and Joel Embiid are still going at one another. On Thursday, the Sixers’ young star expressed that he would not let the fact that he got fined $10,000 by the NBA for saying “f*ck LaVar Ball” keep him for tweeting. Per the unwritten rules of this beef, Ball had 72 hours to respond, and he finally did on Saturday.

ESPN’s Jovan Buha asked Ball about Embiid picking up the fine, which led to Ball proposing a plan where the NBA fines Embiid every time he cusses.