03.28.17 1 hour ago

ESPN

Lonzo Ball‘s UCLA team got knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, and he and his father LaVar got a thorough trolling on Twitter because of it.

The Balls roll on, however, and Lonzo immediately declared for the NBA Draft after the loss. Furthermore, he appeared with his dad on ESPN’s First Take on Monday.

There were, of course, outlandish things said by LaVar on the program. Things tend to get blustery when Stephen A. Smith is involved, but what people were talking about after the appearance wasn’t what LaVar Ball said, but how he walked on set.

