ESPN’s Chris Haynes broke the story on Monday morning that the Los Angeles Lakers are now enforcing a long-standing rule that prohibits members of the media from mingling with family or associates of players from the team. It’s being dubbed as the ‘LaVar Ball Rule’ so you can probably guess what’s going on here. The Lakers were tired of LaVar talking to the media after every game, and this is their first move to prevent that from happening again.

Every NBA arena handles family areas differently, with some having a room designated for them in the back, while others having them hang out near the home team tunnel or behind the basket while they wait for whoever they are there for to come out from the locker room. The media normally also has access to that section, but this rule is meant to keep the media and family separate. In other words, get the media as far away from LaVar Ball as possible.

According to Haynes, “in prior years, media socialized and, at times, interviewed individuals in that sector without interference. If a media member is recognized in that area now, arena security or Laker staffers direct that he or she leave the area.”