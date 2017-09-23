Getty Image

LeBron James has already been critical of president Donald Trump this year, calling him out for his lackluster response to white supremacy in Charlottesville last month and the subsequent debate about the removal of Confederate statues in the south.

But now that the 45th president has waded into the sports world to call out Steph Curry for declining a potential visit to the white house, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has once again been critical of Trump.

James called the president a “bum” on Twitter hours after Trump himself called out Curry, saying the offer to attend the White House was withdrawn because Curry said he would decline the offer.