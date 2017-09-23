LeBron James Called Donald Trump A ‘Bum’ After The President Called Out Steph Curry On Twitter

#Golden State Warriors #Donald Trump #Stephen Curry #LeBron James
09.23.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James has already been critical of president Donald Trump this year, calling him out for his lackluster response to white supremacy in Charlottesville last month and the subsequent debate about the removal of Confederate statues in the south.

But now that the 45th president has waded into the sports world to call out Steph Curry for declining a potential visit to the white house, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has once again been critical of Trump.

James called the president a “bum” on Twitter hours after Trump himself called out Curry, saying the offer to attend the White House was withdrawn because Curry said he would decline the offer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Donald Trump#Stephen Curry#LeBron James
TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron JamesSTEPHEN CURRYWHITE HOUSE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 day ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP