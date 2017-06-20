LeBron James’ Subtweet Of Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Should Have Cleveland Fans Worried

#LeBron James
06.20.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James is the centerpiece of the Cleveland Cavaliers to the point where many assume that he makes virtually every decision on the basketball side. That is, of course, fanciful thinking and it is now even more clear that James was not firmly in the driver’s seat with regard to the contract status of now-former GM David Griffin.

The Cavaliers announced on Monday evening that Griffin and the organization would be parting ways as the general manager’s contract expires at the end of June. In the aftermath of that news, reports indicated that James was anything but pleased, to the point of pure confusion, about the decision. Then, James went public with some of his thoughts in defending Griffin and seemingly taking a shot at ownership.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAN GILBERTDavid GriffinLeBron James

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 7 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP