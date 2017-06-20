Getty Image

LeBron James is the centerpiece of the Cleveland Cavaliers to the point where many assume that he makes virtually every decision on the basketball side. That is, of course, fanciful thinking and it is now even more clear that James was not firmly in the driver’s seat with regard to the contract status of now-former GM David Griffin.

The Cavaliers announced on Monday evening that Griffin and the organization would be parting ways as the general manager’s contract expires at the end of June. In the aftermath of that news, reports indicated that James was anything but pleased, to the point of pure confusion, about the decision. Then, James went public with some of his thoughts in defending Griffin and seemingly taking a shot at ownership.