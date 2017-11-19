Instagram/YeeJay

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the early 2017-18 NBA season disappointments, relatively speaking. The Cavaliers aren’t necessarily bad, but they haven’t been as good as we’re used to seeing, either, as unfortunate injuries to Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, and Tristan Thompson have hurt the team.

The good news is Cleveland is currently riding a four-game win streak that included wins over the Mavericks, Knicks, Hornets, and Clippers. While those aren’t necessarily the NBA’s elite, fours wins is four wins, and the Cavaliers will certainly take it as they try to get back on track.

James and co. are currently in Detroit waiting for Monday’s matchup with the Pistons. As luck would have it, Jay-Z performed in Detroit on Saturday night. James, Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith, and Thompson got fantastic tickets at Little Caesars Arena to watch Hova do his thing, and it looks like they had a pretty good time.