LeBron James Eloquently Explained Why He Wore Black And White ‘Equality’ Sneakers In D.C.

12.18.17 1 day ago 4 Comments

Twitter/@Cavs

LeBron James is as thoughtful a superstar as there is in sports. You would be hard pressed to find something James did, whether it’s a post to social media or a choice of what to wear, that didn’t have a lot of thought behind it regarding the message it sends.

We’ve seen this from LeBron throughout his career, but as he’s gotten older he’s become much more adept at controlling the narrative about him and making sure people are talking about what he wants them to when it comes to himself and his team. The best example of this from earlier in the season is his Arthur meme post, which took off and became the top NBA story for almost a week. It was a calculated move and one that allowed him to manipulate the conversation about the then struggling Cavaliers.

So, when James showed up to Sunday’s game against the Wizards wearing one white and one black LeBron 15 ‘Equality PE’ sneaker, everyone knew this was far from a random decision made by James. Making this statement in Washington D.C., where Donald Trump and Congress reside, was a purposeful decision. To make sure his message was received, James spoke about what he wanted people to take away from his sneaker choice.

