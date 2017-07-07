LeBron James Is On Board With The Grizzlies Retiring Zach Randolph’s Number

#LeBron James
07.07.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is feeling generous these days. As the NBA transactions list reaches its yearly high, James has spread good cheer all around as friends and former teammates get paid and move on to the next steps in their careers. First there was James wishing former Miami Heat teammate Chris Both well in retirement. Then on Thursday, James gave a Twitter shout to Zach Randolph for his big deal with the Sacramento Kings.

While Memphis Grizzlies fans and the organization itself mourn the loss of Z-Bo, James was happy for his friend and encouraged the Griz to do right by Randolph and retire his number.

