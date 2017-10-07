LeBron James Has The Perfect Idea To Fix His Receding Hairline

Getty Image

The (d)evolution of LeBron James‘ hairline has the been the source of endless memes over the years, with amateur social media sleuths carefully chronicling his ongoing efforts to conceal its aggressive recession via strategic headband placement. For one brief shining moment, said headband even had its own glorious Twitter account.

Fortunately for LeBron, he’s developed a healthy sense of humor about it over the years. He decided to shave it all off after the Cavs lost in the Finals last spring, raising concerns over whether he might be in the throes of a Britney-Spears-like public meltdown, but he later assured us that wasn’t the case.

In fact, it seems like he’s feeling pretty good about things, especially since reuniting with his old pal Dwyane Wade, whose own recent hairstyle upgrade has garnered him some attention lately. At the gym on Friday, LeBron took to Instagram to joke about being jealous of Father Prime’s comparatively luxurious coif.