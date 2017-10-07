LeBron James Has The Perfect Idea To Fix His Receding Hairline

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.06.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

The (d)evolution of LeBron James‘ hairline has the been the source of endless memes over the years, with amateur social media sleuths carefully chronicling his ongoing efforts to conceal its aggressive recession via strategic headband placement. For one brief shining moment, said headband even had its own glorious Twitter account.

Fortunately for LeBron, he’s developed a healthy sense of humor about it over the years. He decided to shave it all off after the Cavs lost in the Finals last spring, raising concerns over whether he might be in the throes of a Britney-Spears-like public meltdown, but he later assured us that wasn’t the case.

In fact, it seems like he’s feeling pretty good about things, especially since reuniting with his old pal Dwyane Wade, whose own recent hairstyle upgrade has garnered him some attention lately. At the gym on Friday, LeBron took to Instagram to joke about being jealous of Father Prime’s comparatively luxurious coif.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADELeBron James

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 10 hours ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 12 hours ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 day ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 day ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP