LeBron James Kept The Knicks Trash Talk Going By Calling Himself The King Of New York

#LeBron James #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LeBron James made it clear he has a favorite playground, and after Monday night the New York Knicks are just interlopers waiting for the King to take the court.

James continued his attack against Enes Kanter and the Knicks on Tuesday after a triumphant comeback victory at Madison Square Garden that got his teammates to break out pictures of aardvarks on Instagram.

But after James got into it with both Kanter and Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina on Monday, he had a hammer to drop of his own on the social media site the next morning, with the Knicks remaining firmly in his crosshairs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSEnes KanterLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP