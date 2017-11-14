Getty Image

LeBron James made it clear he has a favorite playground, and after Monday night the New York Knicks are just interlopers waiting for the King to take the court.

James continued his attack against Enes Kanter and the Knicks on Tuesday after a triumphant comeback victory at Madison Square Garden that got his teammates to break out pictures of aardvarks on Instagram.

But after James got into it with both Kanter and Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina on Monday, he had a hammer to drop of his own on the social media site the next morning, with the Knicks remaining firmly in his crosshairs.