The debates will probably rage forever. For every guy saying LeBron is the greatest of all-time, there will be a Skip Bayless reminding the world about the 2011 Finals, clutch gene, the dunk contest, and all sorts of silly arguments against LeBron James’ legacy. Still, even after all of that, Bron has added something that can never be taken away: He reunited The Hot Boys, in New Orleans.

Granted, BG (prison) and Birdman (you know, that legal stuff) weren’t there, but Lil Wayne, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and Young Turk all took the stage together at LeBron’s Beats By Dre party in New Orleans during All Star Weekend on Saturday night.

“I don’t know if these people fully appreciate what’s going on tonight,” LeBron said in a rare, unfiltered moment on stage, between Wayne and Mannie Fresh. “Yo, we got the mothafu**in’ Hot Boys in this mothafu**a right now. I got to make sure — because this is my party — I got to make sure people fully understand what’s going on tonight.