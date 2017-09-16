Getty Image

Where is LeBron James going to end up next season? It’s the biggest question hanging over the Cleveland Cavaliers, as their star player is expected to opt out of his contract and hit free agency next summer. He could re-sign with the Cavs, obviously, but reports indicate he is going to look around hard. There are even some people who believe LeBron, much to the chagrin of Cleveland, already knows what he’s going to do.

A few weeks ago, Chris Sheridan wrote that LeBron has made up his mind and will “100 percent” leave Cleveland once he gets the chance. Longtime NBA reporter Peter Vecsey jumped on board that train this week, as he told his Patreon subscribers that LeBron is “definitely” gone. He even claims to know where the best player in the world will end up next year. Transcription via Real GM:

“I’m publicly terminating the pandemic of speculation surrounding LeBron James’ playing plans past this season,” wrote Vecsey. “For months, many in the media declared or composed presumption the Lakers would be the beneficiaries of his talents when he became a free agent July 1, 2018. I’m eradicating all conjecture and uncertainty! I’m comfortable now in stating unequivocally, LeBron will leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, and return the team to LA Lore status.”

So this is a scenario that could happen, as there’s plenty of evidence that suggests LeBron would strongly consider a move to Los Angeles. Even this week, he was in L.A. with his wife, Savannah, checking out a prep school. There is enough smoke that it is plausible to think there could be a fire.

But having said all of that, saying that LeBron has completely made up his mind — let alone has picked where he is going to end up — seems like it doesn’t really jive with what we know about LeBron. And predicting anything one year out when so many things could happen between now and the time he hits free agency is kind of crazy. What if Cleveland wins a ring? What if the Cavs use Brooklyn’s first-round draft pick to go get another superstar to pair with LeBron, Isaiah Thomas, and Kevin Love?

All credit to Sheridan and Vecsey if they’re correct, but reports like these just look like more of an attempt to predict the future than anything else, even if LeBron ends up becoming a Laker next summer.

(Via Real GM)