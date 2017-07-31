LeBron James’ Son Showed Off His Slick Handles But Heard Warriors Taunts After A Loss

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.31.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

While Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and hysterically laughing at the acting skills of his team’s rival, Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, LeBron James is being a supportive father and cheering on his son, LeBron James Jr., at an AAU tournament this weekend. And James’ son gave his father plenty to cheer about.

Coming down the court in transition, James Jr. shed his defender with a quick (and quite low) crossover that broke the ankles of his opponent. To make the play even more perfect, the defender attempted to steal the ball and James Jr. taught him the age old lesson of “you reach, I teach.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesLeBron James Jr.

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP