While Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and hysterically laughing at the acting skills of his team’s rival, Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, LeBron James is being a supportive father and cheering on his son, LeBron James Jr., at an AAU tournament this weekend. And James’ son gave his father plenty to cheer about.

Coming down the court in transition, James Jr. shed his defender with a quick (and quite low) crossover that broke the ankles of his opponent. To make the play even more perfect, the defender attempted to steal the ball and James Jr. taught him the age old lesson of “you reach, I teach.”