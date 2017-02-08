Getty Image

LeBron James has not been afraid to speak his mind on any issue of late. He’s been vocal about the Cavs roster situation and wanting another playmaker. He’s fired back at Charles Barkley when he got fed up with criticism, and he was vocal and active in support of Hillary Clinton during her campaign. He even called trade rumors about Kevin Love trash.

With Donald Trump’s immigration ban sparking national controversy, many in the NBA have spoken out against Trump and the ban, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. James joined them as the latest high-profile figure in the NBA to take a stand against the President’s order, noting that the ban stands against what America is supposed to represent.

“I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people,” James said to the Hollywood Reporter. “I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it.”

James takes his role as a prominent figure in not only the NBA but in American culture in general seriously, and wants to be sure he and other athletes use their voices and platform to try and better the world.