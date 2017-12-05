LiAngelo And LaMelo Ball Are Reportedly Looking Into Playing Basketball Overseas

The Ball family may be done with UCLA basketball for good. That was obvious in the case of their middle son, LiAngelo, who was pulled from the university on Monday afternoon. But as it turns out, the family’s youngest son, five-star 2019 prospect LaMelo, may also forgo college entirely.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Vertical, both players have started looking into playing hoops abroad. This isn’t a surprise with LiAngelo after everything that went down on Monday, but it is for LaMelo, who is verbally committed to playing basketball at UCLA. Earlier this year, LaMelo was pulled out of Chino Hills High School by his father, LaVar, so he could be homeschooled and train with an eye on hoops after high school.

As Charania wrote, a representative for the two players is working on getting in touch with overseas teams with the hopes of finding them a home.

