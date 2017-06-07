De’Aaron Fox Explained Why He Should Go Ahead Of Lonzo Ball And Markelle Fultz In The NBA Draft

06.07.17

Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft is point guard heavy, with three of the projected top five picks (and four of the top 10) being point men. Markelle Fultz from Washington and Lonzo Ball from UCLA are the near consensus choices to go to the Celtics and Lakers respectively with the first two picks in the draft.

After those two, the draft gets a bit murkier, but point guard De’Aaron Fox from Kentucky shouldn’t get past Sacramento at No. 5 overall – the latest reports are that the Kings could potentially trade up to No. 3 with the Sixers in order to guarantee they land Fox to keep the Suns from getting him. Fox’s shooting is what most see as holding him back from being in the competition for one of those top two picks, but Fox thinks his two-way play makes him the best point guard in this draft.

In a recent appearance on The Sidelines podcast with Evan Daniels, Fox gave his pitch for why he should be taken ahead of Ball and Fultz.

