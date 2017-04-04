Getty Image

The Orlando Magic may have done irreparable damage to their relationship with budding big man Aaron Gordon on Monday when a photo leaked on Twitter appeared to show their offseason plans, which included a potential trade scenario in which they swap Gordon for promising Sixers rookie Dario Saric.

The front office has been on damage control ever since, with GM Rob Hennigan telling the Orlando Sentinel that the list of options that appeared on the white board in the leaked photograph are not necessarily indicative of their plans next summer. They went a step further on Tuesday when head coach Frank Vogel met with Gordon to try and smooth things over.

Here’s what Vogel told the Sentinel about their meeting:

“Typically, with rumors and stuff like that, we don’t really address them,” Vogel said today when asked about the photo. “But this is a unique situation, and I talked to him a little bit this morning, and everybody’s good. We’re ready to move on.”

When asked to elaborate on how that conversation went, Vogel refused. Gordon was also mum in terms of the specifics of their meeting and mostly leaned on familiar platitudes to try and de-escalate the situation.