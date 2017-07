Twitter

Magic Johnson has seen enough from his Los Angeles Lakers team to know they’re back on the upswing. A confident president of the Lakers declared on Monday that the “Lakers are back” following the team’s win in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game.

Johnson was interviewed by Cassidy Hubbarth on the court following LA’s 110-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Summer League Final and was obviously excited about the taste of on-court victory.