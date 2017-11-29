The Grizzlies Reportedly May Consider Trading Marc Gasol Despite Firing David Fizdale

11.29.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The firing of David Fizdale was a stunner in the NBA world and, in the aftermath of that maneuver, more and more information is coming to light when it comes to the overall thinking of the Memphis Grizzlies. The focus immediately shifted to Marc Gasol given his public frustrations (and leaked issues) with Fizdale, and it appeared that the organization was choosing their veteran star over their relatively new coach.

With Fizdale gone, it seemed like a message that Gasol was in Memphis to stay, but there is now buzz that the Grizzlies moving on from Fizdale is not the only thing that could be on the table for the franchise in the relatively near future. Sean Deveney of the Sporting News brings word from what he describes as a league executive and, in short, fireworks could still be coming out of Memphis in the form of a trade involving Gasol.

“I don’t think they’re done making changes. They could still move Gasol, they could still go into a rebuilding situation, but it would be harder if Gasol was saying he wants out. They have had plenty of offers for Gasol, and they have a couple of months to sort out whether they pull the trigger. But don’t be surprised if they do, even after this.”

Around The Web

TAGSDavid FizdaleMARC GASOLMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP