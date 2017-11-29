Getty Image

The firing of David Fizdale was a stunner in the NBA world and, in the aftermath of that maneuver, more and more information is coming to light when it comes to the overall thinking of the Memphis Grizzlies. The focus immediately shifted to Marc Gasol given his public frustrations (and leaked issues) with Fizdale, and it appeared that the organization was choosing their veteran star over their relatively new coach.

With Fizdale gone, it seemed like a message that Gasol was in Memphis to stay, but there is now buzz that the Grizzlies moving on from Fizdale is not the only thing that could be on the table for the franchise in the relatively near future. Sean Deveney of the Sporting News brings word from what he describes as a league executive and, in short, fireworks could still be coming out of Memphis in the form of a trade involving Gasol.