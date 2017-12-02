Getty Image

It has been a wild week for the Memphis Grizzlies, and the centerpiece of it all was the firing of head coach David Fizdale.

While that would already be a noteworthy NBA event in November, the story was elevated by reports that Fizdale and star center Marc Gasol did not see eye to eye, and since then, plenty has been said on all sides about the All-Star big man and what may or may not have happened behind the scenes.

One such tidbit, though, may speak to a history of rifts involving Gasol, as Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal brings word that former Grizzlies and current Kings head coach Dave Joerger was seemingly convinced that Gasol wanted him fired back in 2016.