Mark Cuban Says Donald Trump Shouldn’t Condemn Athletes Like Steph Curry if He Can’t Take Criticism

09.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s been an eventful weekend in sports, first with Steph Curry reaffirming that he had no intention of visiting The White House to celebrate their recent NBA Championship win. President Trump took the snub from the Warriors personally and subsequently tweeted out that the Warriors were no longer invited to the White House.

What followed was a massive spike in social consciousness from athletes the likes that America hasn’t seen since the 1960s. LeBron James joined the fray, calling President Trump a “bum”. It didn’t stop there as many other NBA athletes decided to join in and voice their displeasure for what they saw as President Trump attacking one of their own.

Noted Trump critic and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had been silent about the entire weekend of back and forth between the NBA and the Trump administration. That silence was broken today when Cuban spoke to NBC’s Meet The Press and wonders if the President can handle the criticism from his comments.

