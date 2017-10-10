Getty Image

When the Sixers traded up in the 2017 NBA Draft to land the No. 1 overall pick and take point guard Markelle Fultz, it was with the expectation that this would be the last time Philadelphia is selecting at the top of the lottery for some time — at least with their own pick. After taking risks with high-ceiling players dealing with injuries in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and a high-upside draft-and-stash in Dario Saric, Fultz was supposed to be able to play immediately to create a formidable young core.

However, Fultz is apparently dealing with a right shoulder injury, the severity of which we don’t really know much about. On Monday night, Fultz debuted his new free throw shooting form, which stunned pretty much everyone since it looks like the form you’d see out of a big man that struggles mightily from the stripe.

After seeing Fultz’s motion, there were many that wanted to know why he made such a dramatic change that seemed to be a regression from his old form. Fultz wasn’t a good free throw shooter in college, but his form at least looked like a normal shot and appeared to be something that could be tweaked. This new stroke is a significant departure from his old form and is one that even Sixers coach Brett Brown is concerned by.