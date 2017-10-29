Getty Image

The saga of Markelle Fultz’s right shoulder injury has been the biggest storyline all season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the 76ers claiming that nothing of any significance was wrong with Fultz’s shoulder throughout training camp and into the early parts of the season, something must have changed.

All of the speculation regarding just how injured Fultz’s right shoulder was started with a few viral clips of his new, awkward free throw form.

Those Markelle Fultz free throws aren't looking any better 😳 📹:/r/NBA pic.twitter.com/ayiK2AvNyS — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) October 19, 2017

From there, everyone from the 76ers brass, to Fultz’s agent, to Fultz’s trainer, had a different story regarding how and why Fultz changed his jump shot this summer. Did he change the form on his jump shot because his shoulder was bothering him, or was his shoulder bothering him because he changed the form on his jump shot?